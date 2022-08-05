0
Emmanuel Gyamfi on his way to Premier League newbies Nsoatreman

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Talented winger Emmanuel Gyamfi is inching closer to a move to newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.

Despite enjoying an impressive debut season with the Ogya boys, the right winger is on the move once again.

He joined the two-time Ghana Premier League winners at the start of the 2021/2022 season after leaving Kotoko on a free transfer.

According to reports, the winger has been deemed surplus to requirements by the new coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and is now in talks with new boys Nsoatreman FC.

The Premier League new boys could make do with the experience and quality of the former Kotoko, Wa All-Stars winger.

Last season he played 33 matches for Aduana Stars in the league scoring six goals and providing three assists.

