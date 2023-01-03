14
Emmanuel Gyamfi renders unqualified apology after outburst in Kotoko’s clash

Emmanuel Gyamfi Stamp Aduana Stars winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has rendered an unqualified apology to football-loving fans following his outburst in Asante Kotoko’s clash.

Gyamfi nearly stamped on the leg of Kotoko goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare during the matchday 10 encounter on Sunday.

The former Kotoko forward turned his frustrations on the Kotoko goalkeeper after the referee whistled for a foul against him.

The winger who was under close marking by Justice Blay turned his frustrations on Fredrick Asare after the whistle went for a foul and nearly stamped him twice.

As a result, a chunk of football fans have called for Gyamfi to be penalized for his unsporting behavior.

Despite his outburst, the enterprising winger put up a splendid performance to help his side secure a 0-0 draw on home turf.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Gyamfi rendered an unqualified apology to football fanatics for his actions against the Kotoko shot-stopper.

“I am rendering an unqualified apology to all football-loving fans for the incident against Frederick Asare but everyone should go and watch the full clip to make a judgment. They should not rely on the few seconds of video to make wrong judgments.

Justice Blay had even asked me to calm down and said he saw the goalkeeper kicking my ankle but I asked him to go and talk to his goalkeeper before saying anything to me.

I will be disappointed if the GFA punishes me without any punishment to the goalkeeper.”

