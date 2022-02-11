Emmanuel Gyasi among top 11 players with most appearances in Serie A

Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has been ranked among the top eleven players with most Serie A appearances this season.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding in the ongoing season for Spezia featuring 23 times and scoring 4 goals in the process.



Gyasi’s 23 appearances in the Italian Serie A has earned him a place in the top 11 players who have featured most in the league this campaign.



He has featured 23 out of the 24 games played so far in the top-flight. The only game he missed was against Bologna due top suspension on the back of yellow cards accumulation.



Meanwhile, Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio is the only player who has not miss a single minute with 2,160 minutes.



Below are the top 11 players with most Serie A appearances this season:

Rui Patricio – Roma



Di Lorenzo – Napoli



Ferrari – Sassuolo



Ibañez – Roma



Candreva – Sampdoria

Lukic – Torino



Maxime López – Sassuol0



Razvan Marin – Cagliari



Joao Pedro – Cagliari



Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus, first at Fiorentina