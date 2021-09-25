Emmanuel Gyasi calls on Spezia teammates to repeat ‘Juventus display’ against Milan

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi has urged his Spezia Calcio teammates to repeat the performance put up against Juventus when they host AC Milan in Serie A.

Spezia Calcio are going through difficult period in the Italian top-flight after picking just one victory in their last five outings in the campaign.



The Eagles however won the hearts of several advocates of the Serie A following their impressive display in the 3-2 loss against Juventus in midweek.



Gyasi — who netted in the defeat against the Bianconeri — believes Spezia must bring the same game when Milan arrive at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday.



“We have to repeat the match we had against Juventus,” Gyasi told DAZN. “Trying to bring some points.

“But we must bear in mind that the Rossoneri are also a great team.”



Spezia occupy 17th in Serie A ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Rossoneri, having collected four points in five games so far.



Milan arrive unbeaten to the Alberto Picco and are looking to extend their run with another three points in Liguria.