Emmanuel Gyasi captains Spezia to first Serie A win of the season

Emmanuel Gyasi captained his side to victory

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi inspired Spezia Calcio to their first Serie A win of the season at newly-promoted side Venezia.

The Black Stars winger started and was the day's captain as Thiago Motta's boys recorded a last gasp winner at Venezia.



After a good start to the season, Spezia lost back to back games to Lazio and Udinese but fought hard to beat Venezia at the Pier Luigi Penzo stadium.



The Aquilottis started the game brightly after Simone Bastoni nodded home the opener after 13 minutes.

Hosts Venezia levelled on the hour mark through Pietro Ceccaroni, but Mehdi Bourabia scored late in injury time to hand Spezia their first win of the campaign after four matches.



Emmanuel Gyasi played a pivotal role throughout the match as he led on and off the pitch.