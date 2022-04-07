0
Emmanuel Gyasi eyes Black Stars return ahead of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Emmanuel Gyasi Nicholas Opoku Emmanual Boateng Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi (R)

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italy-based Ghana forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has set sights on returning to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The in-form forward has been out of the team since June last year, missing the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Gyasi, who netted the winner for Spezia against Venezia over the weekend, said he is working hard for a possible return to the national team.

"I always work so hard to try to achieve my goals. I'm always trying to improve, in every game, in every training session,” he told Goal.

“So, I'll give it everything I have and if the coach thinks I can help the team, it would be fantastic to be called up. I would be so happy. But even if I don't get to go to Qatar, I'll still support the team from home. It wouldn't be a problem."

Emmanuel Gyasi has been Spezia's livewire this season, netting five goals in 31 games as the Eagles drift away from the drop in the Italian Serie A.

