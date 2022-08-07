Emmanuel Gyasi marks 150th appearance for Italian side Spezia Calcio

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has made his 150th appearance for Italian side Spezia Calcio.

Having reached another milestone of his career, the enterprising forward has been presented with a plaque to commemorate his 150th appearance for the Italian club Spezia Calcio.



"Happy to celebrate 150 appearances with this glorious shirt. Come on Spezia," wrote the Black Stars forward on Facebook.



Gyasi, who has been with Spezia since they were in the lower division featured in the side 5-1 win over Como in the Coppa Italia on Saturday.



He provided the assist for the opener after finding M'Bala Nzola in the 43rd minute.

Alex Blanco levelled for Como after the break before a rampant Spezia netted four times in the second half.



Danaile Verde scored from the spot before strikes from David Strelec, M'Bala Nzola, and Daniel Maldini completed the mauling.



He enjoyed an amazing campaign with Spezia last season, scoring six goals in the Serie A and helping the club to maintain their status in the top flight.