Emmanuel Gyasi named new Spezia captain

Gyasi.42624 710x399 1 Emmanuel Gyasi (right) in action for his club

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi has been made the new first team captain of Italian Serie A club, Spezia Calcio.

The 28-year-old winger joined Spezia in 2016 and has since given his all to the club.

A few seasons ago, he was the hero for the club and played an important role to secure a historic promotion from the Serie B to Serie A.

Following a managerial change at Spezia Calcio which has seen the exit of Thiago Motta and the appointment of Luca Guti, Emmanuel Gyasi’s status at the club has changed.

The new manager has stripped Giulio Maggiore of the captain’s armband at the club and given it to the Ghana forward.

Gyasi wore the captain’s armband for the first time over the past weekend when Spezia beat Empoli 1-0 in the Italian Serie A opening weekend.

Emmanuel Gyasi must excel in the Serie A in the next few months to merit a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

