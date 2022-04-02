1
Emmanuel Gyasi nets last-gasp winner for Spezia against Venezia

Emmanuel Gyasi 1vq26kypg3id01nakd5o9ysv1l 610x400 Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi left it late to strike the winner for Spezia as the Eagles defeated Venezia in the Italian Serie A on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The Black Stars attacker rolled the ball into the net after Venezia goalkeeper Niki Maeenpaeae failed to make a one-time save.

The Palermo-born forward started as the main striker and lasted the entire game, but his celebrations after the 94th-minute winner saw him get into the books of the referee.

Gyasi has been in phenomenal form for the Alberto Picco outfit, helping the club to a good run since the start of the year.

The 28-year-old missed the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year after coach Milovan Rajevac failed to invite him and was also not part of the team for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

However, his form is definitely going to keep the eyes of the technical handlers of the Black Stars on him.

He has now scored 7 goals in 30 appearances as Spezia lie 14th on the table and ten points adrift of relegation.

