Emmanuel Gyasi on target as Spezia thrash Gherdeina in pre-season friendly

KYIO Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi was on target as a ruthless Spezia thumped lower-tier Gherdeina in a pre-season game.

The Black Stars forward came on in the score half to score a beautiful lobbing goal after he was sent through from the middle.

Gyasi helped his side to an 8-0 win as Spezia prepares ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Montenegrin forward Ognjen Stijepović netted a first-half brace to add to goals from Suf Podgoreanu and Kornving.

Gyasi opened the scoring in the second half before Kevin Agudelo added a brace with Aurélien Nguiamba completing the mauling.

Emmanuel Gyasi had an outstanding second season in the Italian topflight league, scoring six goals to keep the Eagles in the league.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
