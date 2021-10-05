Emmanuel Gyasi opens up on relationship with Spezia coach Thiago Motta

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi (M)

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, has opened up on his relationship with Spezia trainer Thiago Motta and teammates.

The Ghana international has had a good start to the 2021/22 Serie A campaign netting 2 goals in 8 matches.



Speaking to the microphones, the 27-year-old disclosed that Spezia coach Thiago Motta speaks in many languages and that makes him good.

“The coach is very good because he speaks in many languages; I speak English, French and a little Italian” he replied when asked about how the coach speaks at training.



“We try to help ourselves, also from this point of view. Sometimes it happens to mix languages,” he said.