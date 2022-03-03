0
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Gyasi pledges to help Spezia to escape relegation after inking new deal

Emmanuel Gyasi Spezia 1602506342 48986 Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi has pledged to help his Spezia Calcio outfit to escape relegation from the Italian Serie A at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The highly-rated winger on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, signed a new three-year contract with the Italian club after successful negotiations.

Speaking to the media team of Spezia after committing to the new contract, Emmanuel Gyasi expressed his excitement.

The forward further pledged to give his all to ensure the club avoid relegation to Serie B at the end of the ongoing season.

“I am very happy to have signed this renewal. Now maximum concentration to achieve salvation. I thank the club for the trust placed in me and as always I will do everything to repay it on the field,” Emmanuel Gyasi noted.

This season, the exciting forward has made 26 appearances for Spezia and has four goals to his name.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Interesting nicknames of Ghana’s presidents
I got pregnant for another man - married woman
Shatta Wale, Medikal rent private jet for U.S tour
My husband beats me but I cannot leave him - woman
Adwoa Safo writes to Bagbin
I disagree with prosecution of Ato Forson – Ken Agyapong
Why Stephen Appiah is trending on social media
Kwadwo Poku on how he became Asamoah Gyan's friend
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Related Articles: