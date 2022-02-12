Emmanuel Gyasi poised ahead of reunion with former coach Vicenzo Italiano

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana forward, Emmanuel Gyasi will be reuniting with former Spezia coach Vicenzo Italiano ahead of their clash against Fiorentina in the serie A on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Vicenzo Italiano led Spezia to promotion in 2020, before leaving the club after helping them survive the topflight for a season to join Fiorentina.



Former PSG star Thiago Motta replaced Italiano and the Liguria club are battling survival once again despite a decent run in 2020.



Ahead of the game against Fiorentina, Gyasi believes their knowledge of Italiano will help them pick points against La Viola.

“Under Italiano I learned a lot and I am also happy with Thiago Motta who taught me to interpret new roles. We know the viola technician, so we have an advantage. We want to give our best because we need points," said the Palermo-born Ghanaian.



Emmanuel Gyasi has been an important member of Spezia this season, scoring four goals including the winner against AC Milan.