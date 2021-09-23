Emmanuel Gyasi reacts to 'Ronaldo-inspired' goal for Spezia against Juventus

Speiza winger, Emmanuel Gyasi

Speiza winger, Emmanuel Gyasi says he had a feeling he would score against Juventus before the game on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old scored as Spezia succumbed to a second-half 3-2 defeat to Italian giants Juventus in the Serie A.



It was the Ghana international second goal of the season in front of the home fans.



"I believed in it, I wanted to score and when I saw the space I tried and it went well. In the end, it did not help to bring home some points, but it was a great emotion to go back to scoring in front of our audience: an indescribable feeling to cheer under the Railway," he said after the game.



Despite taking the lead, Spezia fell shot in the second half and had to concede twice to lose all three points from a winning position.

"We played a good race, we started well from the first moments, entering the field with the right attitude, but we must and can still grow, therefore we will have to carefully study today's performance, understand how much good has been done and which mistakes not to repeat," he continued.



Spezia travel to Milan on Saturday and Gyasi is hoping for redemption.



"On Saturday we will have to repeat the same intensity against another great team like Milan, trying to pay maximum attention to bring home heavy points," concluded the Ghanaian.