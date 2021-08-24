0
Emmanuel Gyasi satisfied with opening day draw against Cagliari

Emmanuel Gyasi Spezia 1602506342 48986 1 Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi

Tue, 24 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Emmanuel Gyasi says he is satisfied with the opening day draw game against Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday night.

After just seven minutes, the Ghana international opened his scoring account for the season when he gave Spezia the lead in their 2-2 stalemate against Cagliari.

Gyasi impressed and was hoping Spezia could pick all three points but remains positive despite picking a point.

"I'm sorry for the missed 3 points, but it's okay, we played well, and I'm satisfied," he said after the game.

The 27-year-old remains one of the experienced players in the team, following new arrivals in the summer transfer window as well as a new coach, Thiago Motta.

"The new players have integrated well; we are a young team, but with attributes and a great desire to impress.

"The coach motivated us during the warm-up and in the locker room before entering the field, giving us confidence in our abilities," he added.

"The other "old" players and I were good at welcoming the new guys, and they immediately adapted to our game."

Emmanuel Gyasi and Simone Bastoni gave Spezia a two-goal lead before the hour mark, but Joao Pedro's four-minute brace earned Cagliari a point.

