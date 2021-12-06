Emmanuel Gyasi scores for Spezia in draw against Sassuolo

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi was on the scoresheet on Sunday when his Spezia Calcio outfit drew 2-2 against US Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

The talented attacker started the match for his team as they pushed to secure a home win after an inconsistent spell in November.



After laboring for the most parts of the first half, Spezia Calcio took a deserved lead through Rey Manaj in the 35th minute.



With that advantage, the team managed the game and returned from recess to double the lead.

Winger Emmanuel Gyasi scored with an assist from M’Bala Nzola in the 48th minute to increase the lead for Spezia Calcio.



Unfortunately, the home team could not hold on to the finish line as a brace from Giacoma Raspadori later in the second half saw Sassuolo forcing the game to end in a 2-2 stalemate.



On the matchday, Ghana’s Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 76 minutes before he was substituted.