Emmanuel Gyasi sets Spezia survival target after contract extension

Gyasi.spezia.2021.22.gesto.750x450 Emmanuel Gyasi

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has turned his attention on helping Spezia to survive relegation at the end of the Italian Serie A campaign.

The enterprising forward extended his contract this week keeping him at the club until June 2025.

Having committed his future to the club, Gyasi has now turned his attention on helping the club to escape relegation.

"I am very happy to have signed this renewal. Now maximum concentration to achieve salvation. I thank the club for the trust placed in me and as always, I will do everything to repay her in the field

Gyasi has in total made 139 appearances and also recorded 17 assists and 22 goals.

This season he has contributed four goals with two coming against the big boys AC Milan and Juventus.

