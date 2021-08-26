Emmanuel Gyasi strikes for Spezia in Serie A

Black Stars attacker Emmanuel Gyasi

Black Stars attacker Emmanuel Gyasi opened his Serie A goal account by scoring the opener for Spezia in their 2-2 draw with Cagliari on Monday evening.

Gyasi, 27, raced Spezia into a 7th minute lead at the Sardegna Arena and played a critical role in the second goal scored by Simone Bastoni.



The attacker displayed a nice piece of skill as he collected a pass and fired an unstoppable thunderbolt, leaving the goalkeeper stranded. The shot went straight into the bottom left corner.

Gyasi has been named in the Black Stars’ provisional 30-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and Ethiopia.