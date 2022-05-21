0
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Gyasi suspended for Spezia’s final Serie A game against Napoli

GYASI EMMANUEL 1 1536x1015 2 Emmanuel Gyasi

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Gyasi will not be part of the Spezia Calcio matchday squad this weekend when the team takes on SSC Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

The talented forward has been a key man for his team this season although times have been tough in most parts of the campaign.

Fortunately, Spezia Calcio have managed to confirm their stay in the Italian Serie A for next season before the final matchday.

While the team will be trying to secure a good result on the final day of the season to give fans one last exciting moment, they will have to do it without talisman Emmanuel Gyasi.

The player after accumulating a number of yellow cards has been suspended and will sit out of the matchday 38 game against SSC Napoli on Sunday at the Alberto Picco stadium.

This season, Emmanuel Gyasi has scored six goals after making 36 appearances in the Italian Serie A.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach
Kwabena Agyapong finally reacts to Wontumi’s allegations
NPP stalwarts who vouched for Bawumia
American showbiz star Timbaland reacts to 'Kweku The Traveller' video
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Related Articles: