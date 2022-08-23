0
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Gyasi urges Spezia teammates to move on from defeat to Inter Milan

Emmanuel Gyasi Spezia 1602506342 48986 Emmanuel Gyasi

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi has charged his Spezia Calcio teammates to move on from the defeat to Inter Milan and look on to the next challenge.

The forward was in action for his team over the weekend when the side played as a guest to the former Italian Serie A champions.

In what was a matchday 2 encounter of the campaign, Lautaro Martinez scored in the 35th minute to give Inter Milan a deserved lead.

Later in the second half, goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa in the 52nd and 82nd minutes respectively propelled Inter Milan to a delightful 3-0 win against Spezia Calcio.

While fans may be down after that defeat, Emmanuel Gyasi has provided some comfort.

In a post on his Instagram status, the new club captain has rallied his teammates to look ahead to the next game and work towards securing a win to bounce back from the setback.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC