Emmanuel Lomotey debuts for Malmo as Swedish side thrash Sivasspor

Emmanuel Lomotey

Midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey played his first match for Malmo on Thursday, 18 August 2022, in the Europa League qualifiers.

The 24-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute as the Swedish side side thumped Sivasspor 3-1 at home in the final qualifying round first leg tie.



Lomotey acquired his work permit early this week was available for selection.



Malmo head coach Andreas Georgson introduced the Ghana international to replace Moustafa Zeidan.



Lomotey signed a four-year-deal with the Sky Blue to replace Mahamé Siby whose season has been curtailed after sustaining an injury.

After a year and a half in the Ghana Premier League with Dreams FC, Lomotey moved to Extremadura UD in the Spanish third division.



In total, he played just under 50 games in the Spanish second and third divisions, both for Extremadura and Villarreal B before continuing his career at French side Amiens SC.



In Amiens, he played for himself a regular place and over two seasons featured in 55 games in Ligue 2.



