Emmanuel Lomotey to miss Amiens season opener against Metz

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey will miss Amiens's season opener against Metz on Saturday, Footballghana.com can report.
The midfielder who is suffering from an ankle injury, future remains uncertain at the club ahead of the new season.
The former Dreams FC star was not named in coach Philippe Hinschberger's squad for the opening game in the French Ligue 2.
It is said Lomotey has been involved in a negotiation over a possible move from the club this summer.
Below is the Amiens squad for Metz trip:
Gurtner, Charruau – Barry, Opoku, Fofana, Ring, Xantippe, Degrumelle – Benet, Doums, Junior Fofana, Lachuer, Gene, Gomis, Leautey – Tolu, Bianchini, Chibozo
Source: footballghana.com
