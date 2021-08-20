Emmanuel Lomotey wants to help Amiens secure top-flight football

Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey, says his target is to help Amiens secure the top spot in this season’s French Ligue II.

The 23-year-old played a key role together with defender Nicolas Opoku in the 2020-21 season for the club.



Lomotey said he is working to help the team secure a promotion to Ligue 1.



“Things haven’t started well at the club. But we are working hard to ensure things will get better in the upcoming games” he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



The combative midfielder also touched on Ghana’s draw in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I’m very optimistic Ghana can qualify from Group C because of the quality of the Black Stars.



“I know Morocco can be our major obstacle but we can triumph over them. Recently, we played a friendly game with Morocco so we know their style of play. So I believe we can beat Morocco and qualify from the group stages as well”



“Our target is to win the next AFCON. We know Ghanaians are expecting us to bring the trophy home and we will do our possible best to secure that,” he added.