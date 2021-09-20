Emmanuel Nettey happy with performance after CL Kamsar victory

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts Of Oak have now progressed to the second round of the competition and will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

Two late goals from returnee Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams ensured that the Phobians progressed after a one-legged affair due to the unrest in Guinea.



"Great team performance to secure qualification into the next stage of the CAF champions league competition. Kudos Guys" wrote the midfielder on Twitter.



The 2000 champions will be hoping to get to the group stages of Africa's elite competition for the first time over a decade.

Hearts last won a continental championship in 2004 after beating Kotoko on penalties to win the CAF Confederation Cup.



