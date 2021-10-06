Emmanuel Ntim best tackler in French Ligue II

Ghana international, Emmanuel Ntim

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Ntim, is currently ranked as the best interceptor of the ball in the French Ligue II so far this season.

The 25-year-old has featured in all the games for Valenciennes in the ongoing 2021-22 season and has not missed a single minute.



According to data from Sofascore site, the Ghanaian defender has the most tackles in Ligue 2 with 30 opposing passes cut.



Emmanuel Ntim is ahead of Amiens Mickaël Alphonse (26) and Dunkirk Thomas Vannoye (24).

The former Caen defender is also the fourth player in the Championship to have made the most clearances.



Palois Kouassi of Pau FC leads the chart with 59 clearances and the Ghanaian right-back in the fourth position.



Ntim has attracted only one yellow card in 11 games in the ongoing season which proves his discipline and awareness on the pitch.