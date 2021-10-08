Emmanuel Sarkodie joins King Faisal on loan from Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Sarkodie has joined city-rivals King Faisal on a season-long loan, the club has announced.
"We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with @AsanteKotoko_SC for the loan signing of midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie!
"The hard-working midfielder will be with us until the end of the season", King Faisal announced in a statement.
The 25-year-old made 13 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League.
Sarkodie is part of a host of players to have left the club in the ongoing transfer window.
???????????????? NEW SIGNING ALERT ????????????????⠀— King Faisal Football Club (@KingFaisalFC) October 8, 2021
We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with @AsanteKotoko_SC for the loan signing of midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie!
The hard-working midfielder will be with us untill the end of the season
????⚪ #InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/HZDy7R42El
- GFA clears merit awards ahead of 2021/22 football season
- Karela United beats Eleven Wise and Proud United in two friendlies
- Official: Asante Kotoko appoints Ismail Ganiyu and Razak Abalora as captain and vice captain respectively
- 'I had a good relationship with Kotoko players and management' - Ex-Kotoko captain Felix Annan
- Montreal FC announces Eric Bekoe as head coach
- Read all related articles