Emmanuel Sarkodie joins King Faisal on loan from Asante Kotoko

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Sarkodie has joined city-rivals King Faisal on a season-long loan, the club has announced.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with @AsanteKotoko_SC for the loan signing of midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie!



"The hard-working midfielder will be with us until the end of the season", King Faisal announced in a statement.



The 25-year-old made 13 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League.



Sarkodie is part of a host of players to have left the club in the ongoing transfer window.