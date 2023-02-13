0
Emmanuel Toku delighted with OH Leuven move

Toku To Belgian Side Former Ghanaian youth star Emmanuel Toku

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghanaian youth star Emmanuel Toku is delighted following his move to OH Leuven in Belgium.

Toku joined the Belgium Jupiler Pro League side during the winter transfer window, ending his stay with Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

In an interview with Oman FM, the former Ghana U-17 star reiterated desire to help his new outfit secure Champions League berth and also become one of the best players in Europe.

“I want to fight and maintain a good performance to help my team to play in the Champions League,”.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to make his debut for the club asserted he would continue to work hard to become one of the best players in Europe.

“I am glad to move to the Belgian League which is one of the best in Europe and get the chance to move to the next level of my career, and possibly become one of the best players in Europe,”

Toku has featured for the Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams respectively but is yet to earn call up into the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

