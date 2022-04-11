0
Emmanuel Toku scores as Botev Plovdiv win in Bulgaria

Emmanuel Toku, Ghanaian midfielder

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Young Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Toku inspired Botev Plovdiv to a crucial victory in the Bulgarian top flight on Sunday.

In the game against Lokomotiv Sofia, the 21-year-old scored in the fifth minute after pouncing on an assist from Mohammed Brahimi.

Botev dominated the game, and with 15 minutes left, James Armel Eto'o Eyanga secured the victory for the hosts.

Botev Plovdiv are now third in the Bulgarian League, behind CSKA Sofia and Ludogorets.

Toku has appeared in 25 games and scored four goals for the Bulgarian team this season.

