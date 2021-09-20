Emmanuel Toku scores for Botev Plovdiv in win against Beroe

Former Ghana youth star Emmanuel Toku

Former Ghana youth star, Emmanuel Toku, scored for his side Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 home triumph against Beroe on Friday evening in the Bulgarian league.

The creative midfielder was handed a start in their league game on Friday at the Botev 1912 Football Complex.



There was nothing to separate both sides in the first half of the game as both teams cancelled each other out with the first half ending 0-0.



Toku,21, opened the scores of the game in the 70th minute to hand his side a 1-0 lead.

Guinean defender Pa Konate added the second for the host with five minutes remaining on the clock as they went on to win comfortably.



The Ghanaian youngster lasted the full duration of the game as his side romped to victory with maximum points.



He has now scored two goals in 8 appearances so far this season for his side Botev Plovdiv.