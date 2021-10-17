Emmanuel Yabani on target for Manzanares CF in Spain

Sun, 17 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian teen Emmanuel Yabani netted for the second week in a row as Manzanares CF defeated AD Campillo in the Spanish third-tier league.
The 18-year-old, who has been in blistering form this season, scored as Manzanares CF won the game 3-0 at home.
Last week, he was also on target when they lost to Valdepenas.
The high flying youngster recent run of form has seen Manzanares CF move to fourth place on the table.
Emmanuel Yabani is hoping to help his side earn promotion to the second tier of Spanish football.
