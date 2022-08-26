0
Emmanuel Yeboah features in CFR Cluj victory against Maribor

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Emmanuel Yeboah played an important role in CFR Cluj's 1-0 win against Maribor in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday evening.

The visitors had their first chance of the game in the 10th minute when Brnic shot from inside the box, but Scuffet made a sure save.

In the 13th minute, Manea crossed into the box, Deac extended to Yeboah, and the striker sent a header towards goal, but Maribor's goalkeeper saved it from close range.

Before the break, Manea shot long from the edge, Yeboah deflected, and the ball reached Jefte who shot from close range, but goalkeeper Bergsen blocked his angle again.

In the 53rd minute, Scuffet made a good save on Kronaveter's shot from outside the box. In the 87th minute, Yeboah headed the ball but the ball hit the crossbar.

CFR Cluj struck in the 90th minute when Lovro Cvek scored an incredible goal to set up the winner and help the team progress to the next round.

 

