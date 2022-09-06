0
Emmanuel Yeboah is better than Lacina Traore - CFR Cluj President Cristi Balaj

Emmanuel Yeboah

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

This summer, Emmanuel Yeboah moved up to the CFR champion's main team. In the 10 games he participated while wearing the Transylvanian jersey, he scored twice and provided a key assist.

There is now no 19-year-old Romanian player who can compete on the same level as the Ghanaian star, according to CFR Cluj president Cristi Balaj, who asserted at Pro Arena that Yeboah is more valuable than Lacina Traore.

"Unfortunately, there was no Romanian who was at 19 years old at Yeboah's level,"

"Yeboah, in my view, has far more qualities than Traore had. It's not just me, it's said by those who knew Traore and I also know Yeboah," said Cristi Balaj,

