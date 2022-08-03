Emulate Caciopoli to resolve emerging football constitutional crises

Nana Prempeh is Head of Sports for XYZ Broadcasting Group Limited

Source: Nana Prempeh

The experienced sports journalist and Head of Sports for XYZ Broadcasting Group Limited, Nana Prempeh is of opinion that the Ghana Football Association's executive council should emulate the shining example of the famous Caciopoli which was the same match-fixing issue that happened in Italian football as a way to resolve the demotion and promotion case confronting Ghana Football now.

The signs are already clear on the wall that the September 9th set date for the commencement of 2022/23 football season will be delayed due to protest and petitions filed to the Ghana Football governing body by some clubs.



At the time of putting this piece together, relegated side Techiman Eleven Wonders and Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs who the ruling would have favored if using the season the case occurred, have all petitioned the Ghana Football Association with both claiming they are the rightful candidates to occupy the place of demoted Ashgold.



All these are trickling in after the Ghana Football Association had taken the decision to organize play-offs between second-placed teams in zone one, two and three of the just-ended national division one league which the winner will replace Ashgold.



After this decision by Ghana Football Association, a lot of commentaries have happened from the football administrators' point of view. Sports journalists, fans and even politicians have also had their bites regarding the case at hand.



On Wednesday, July 20, fans of Ebusua Dwarfs were seen on some principal streets of Accra where they drove through Accra sports stadium, and the forecourt of Ghana's parliament house before presenting their petition to the GFA which was received by its general secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq).

Dwarfs did not only petition the FA but have also gone to court and secured interim interlocutory injunction to stop the Ghana Football Association from going ahead and organize the play-off.



I would not be surprised if more clubs follow suit to file for protest in support of one team or the other to injunct or creat more issues with the FA which obviously will drag the season back as witnessed some years ago.



This is where I am appealing to the FA to use the Caciopoli way to settle the matter and also save the image of Ghana Football for cooperative sponsorship attraction.



It's necessary for the FA at this time to attempt a decision that will end the trust of many if not all especially at the time that media report is suggesting that GFA is almost at a point of securing a headline sponsor for the GPL brand.



For those who do not know or have not heard the case of Caciopoli, Juventus was found guilty in betting which benefited from match manipulation which was later found out by Italian Football Federation and got relegated to division two. And in that season, two clubs were demoted from the Seria A to Join Juventus making three to make way for three Seria B clubs to be promoted.