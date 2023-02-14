Energy Minister engages stakeholders in Energy sector on keeping the lights on

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has engaged stakeholders in the power value chain.

This is part of the efforts to ensure Ghana has a continuous power supply.



The meeting saw stakeholders from the generation, transmission, and distribution value chains discussing efforts at mitigating the generation capacity deficit, among other crucial matters.



At the meeting, all stakeholders in the value chain assured the minister of their commitment to helping stabilize Ghana’s power.



The minister assured sector stakeholders of his ongoing strategic engagements aimed at consolidating efforts to keep the lights on.



Read His Statement After The Meeting

At the Ministry of Energy, we continue to place utmost premium on the reliability of power supply for industrial and residential use and thus, continue to draw the needed synergies in this direction.



It is for this reason, that I convened around the table, stakeholders of Ghana’s power sector, spanning the generation, transmission and distribution value chain. It also included representatives from the Ministry of Finance and other private sector players.



Our discussions centered on the outlook for the Ghana power system in the context of ensuring continuous power supply. We held honest and frank discussions towards efforts at mitigating generation capacity deficit, among other crucial matters.



As sector Minister, I will continue to lead strategic engagements with all players in the power sector towards consolidating efforts at keeping the lights on.