England-based players to report to Black Stars camp in January

Ghana Black Stars

England-based Ghanaian players included in Black Stars provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations can now play for their clubs until 3 January, says the Confederation of African Football.

Fifa rules state that clubs have to release players by 27 December for the tournament, which starts on 9 January.



But a letter from Fifa to the World Leagues Forum said Caf had agreed players can turn out in official games for their clubs up to 3 January.



“This decision is taken in the spirit of goodwill and solidarity,” said Fifa.



The decision means Ghanaian players in England will not report early to the Black Stars camp in Doha, Qatar since their clubs are not on break.

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Jojo Wollacott (Swindon Town), Andy Yiadom (Reading) and Baba Rahman (Reading) can play for their respective clubs and join Black Stars a week to the tournament.



The 2021 Afcon will start on January 9, 2021, with the Black Stars playing their first game the next day against Morocco.



After Morocco, Ghana will take on Gabon and Comoros respectively to end their group stage campaign.



Ghana commenced preparations on Sunday with nine players taking part in an indoor training session.