England manager will not be forced into selecting Ghana target Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger, Calum Hudson-Odoi

England coach Gareth Southgate will not hand a call up to Chelsea winger, Calum Hudson-Odoi, even if that will mean losing him to Ghana.

Southgate is not prepared to be pressured into selecting the 21-year-old who is still eligible to play for Ghana.



Ghana’s interest in Hudson-Odoi is not unknown with advances made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.



Whereas Ghana is determined to land the Chelsea youngster, England have different plans with Odoi currently on the fringes.



He missed out on the squad for the 2020 Euros and has since not been invited by Gareth Southgate.



Hudson-Odoi, it has been reported has turned down invitations by the under-21 team of England.

The Daily Mail reports that Southgate will not be cowed by the possibility of losing Hudson-Odoi Ghana.



Southgate is quoted to have said “I'm trying to respect a squad that got us to a final [of Euro 2020], not make too many changes to that, and make sure young players really have to earn their right to come in,' Southgate said last week.



According to the report, the possibility of Hudson-Odoi switching to Ghana and turning out to be great is not lost out on Southgate but the English coach is convinced with his current set of players and will not be pressured into calling players.



Hudson-Odoi who has made three appearances for England is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents.



His father once played for current Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.