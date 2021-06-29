England to attempt to break Germany hoodoo in a date with destiny at the Euros

England have lost four times to Germany in major tournaments since the 1966 World Cup final

Source: Betway Ghana

England vs Germany. Two famous foes, two modern footballing histories inextricably linked.

From Gazza's tears and penalty pain - Gareth Southgate knows all about succumbing on spot-kicks - to ghost goals, England's meetings with Germany always deliver drama, often court controversy and, when it comes to knockout football, usually end in defeat.



England have lost four times to Germany in major tournaments since the 1966 World Cup final.



The Germans are, in fact, unbeaten in their last seven games at Wembley and have not lost a competitive game there since the triumphant July day that still looms large in England's consciousness after decades of hurt.



The fixture's formidable past should not weigh heavy on the class of Euro 2020; after all, 12 members of Southgate's squad were not even born when Germany beat England in a penalty shootout in a Euro '96 semi-final at Wembley 25 years ago.

But opportunity knocks. England boasts the sort of attacking talent that means usual hope and hype feels more legitimate, even if Southgate has prized defensive solidity so far. Germany have been inconsistent and are in transition, as Joachim Low approaches the end of a 15-year reign.



The England camp may have tempered talk of a grudge match but the stakes are high, the game a test of cautious tactics that have so far divided public opinion.



Euro 2020 is by courtesy BetWay. Bet responsibly. Not open to persons under 18 years.