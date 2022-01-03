England to prevent Ghana from capping Hudson-Odoi with a call-up

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be returning to the English national team ahead of the next international break, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The in-form Chelsea star will be recalled by manager Gareth Southgate in an attempt to prevent any possible Ghana switch.
Hudson-odoi refused two England U21 invites as he considered playing for the Black Stars of Ghana, having visited the country in the summer of 2021.
Since he was omitted from the England squad for Euro 2020, the 21-year-old considered his international options, with the four-times African Champions an ideal switch.
Hudson-Odoi has been in top form this season for the Blues, scoring a goal and providing two assists in 12 games in the English Premier League.
He has also netted a goal and provided two assists in five UEFA Champions League games.
His outstanding performances has left Southgate without a choice but to invite him for the next international break.
- Caleb Ekuban close to joining Turkish side Besiktas
- Italian side Spezia reject Sassuolo's offer for Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi
- Amiens SC hoping to capture Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku as English suitors circle
- Jordan Ayew finishes third in Crystal Palace's December Player of the Month poll
- Southampton's Mohammed Salisu records enviable feat in Premier League
- Read all related articles