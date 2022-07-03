English-Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi present as Chelsea starts pre-season

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi

English forward of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of a few first-team players at Chelsea who have started pre-season.

The talented attacker had his moments at the club last season but could not feature in a lot of matches in the second round of the English Premier League due to injury setbacks.



Having ended the season still on the sidelines and receiving treatment, Callum Hudson-Odoi managed to use the short off-season break to regain his full fitness.



At the start of pre-season at Chelsea, the Ghana Black Stars target has reported himself and has started working with players who have also reported for the start of training.

On Saturday, the forward put in light work and is aiming to step up the training as the days come by.



Odoi will be eager to impress in friendly matches during the pre-season games in a bid to get into the good books of manager Thomas Tuchel.



