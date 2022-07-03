0
Menu
Sports

English-Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi present as Chelsea starts pre-season

Hudson Odoi 56789 Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English forward of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of a few first-team players at Chelsea who have started pre-season.

The talented attacker had his moments at the club last season but could not feature in a lot of matches in the second round of the English Premier League due to injury setbacks.

Having ended the season still on the sidelines and receiving treatment, Callum Hudson-Odoi managed to use the short off-season break to regain his full fitness.

At the start of pre-season at Chelsea, the Ghana Black Stars target has reported himself and has started working with players who have also reported for the start of training.

On Saturday, the forward put in light work and is aiming to step up the training as the days come by.

Odoi will be eager to impress in friendly matches during the pre-season games in a bid to get into the good books of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
My father can buy whatever he want - Cheddar's son to critics
I'm disappointed in Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako and Ibrahim Mahama - Kwabena Agyapong
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Related Articles: