English Premier League trio headline 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Source: Ghana Football Awards

Three Ghanaian players who ply their trade in the English Premier League have been nominated for the flagship prize in this year's Ghana Football Awards.

This was revealed during the Nominees' Announcement conducted on Joy Prime on Multi TV this morning, Friday, June 17, 2022.



Deputy Ghana captain and Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey of Leicester City and Mohammed Salisu of Southampton are three of the five players shortlisted for the Ghana Football of the Year category this term.



The other two players are France-based Alexander Djiku and Jojo Wollacott who plays in the English lower division.



The five players will battle it out to be crowned the Ghana Footballer of the Year with the winner succeeding Andre Ayew who won the award last year.



The Ghana Football Awards scheme which has become the most coveted in the football space celebrates footballers who have done great exploits within the year under review.



These players are celebrated in grandeur style at the football awards which come off every July.



This year's event will take place at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 2, 2022.



While the Football of the Year is the icing on the cake, other exciting categories include the Home-based Footballer of the Year which honours Ghanaians and foreigners who play in the domestic league.



This season, league winners Asante Kotoko have two players Imoro Ibrahim and Franck Embella Etouga, in the reckoning for that award. They must beat off competition from Yaw Annor of Ashgold and Agustine Okrah of Bechem United for the award.



There is also the Female Football of the Year, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year among others.



The July 2 awards night will see a mixture of heavyweight personalities in the football and showbiz industry gathering for one of the most anticipated nights in the country.



Below is the full list of categories and nominees



2022 GHANA FOOTBALL AWARDS NOMINESS



FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES



Thomas Partey



Alexander Djiku



Daniel Amartey

Jojo Wollacott



Mohammed Salisu



HOME-BASED FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR



Augustine Okrah



Yaw Annor



Franck Etouga



Imoro Ibrahim



FOREIGN-BASED FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR



Thomas Partey



Alexander Djiku



Daniel Amartey



Mohammed Salisu



ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD



Felix Afena-Gyan



Princess Owusu



Clinton Dodoo



GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Jojo Wollacott



Danlad Ibrahim



Iddrisu Abdulai



MENS COACH OF THE YEAR



Prosper N. Ogum



Kisim Mingle



Henry Wellington



WOMEN’S TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR



Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)



Ben Fokuo



WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR



Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Spain



Stella Nyamekye - Dreamz Ladies



Princess Owusu - Fabulous Ladies



FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR



Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies



Ridge City



MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR



Asante Kotoko



Bechem United



Samatex



BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL



Mohammed Salah



Sadio Mane



Victor Osimhen



BEST GHANAINA CLUB CEO



Nana Yaw Amponsah (Kotoko)



Kingsley Owusu Achiaw (Bechem United)



Richard Duah Nsenkyire ( Samatex)



MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA



Dreams FC



Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities



Hearts of Oak



Cheetah FC



GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL KING



*Yet to be decided



SPECIAL FAN(S) OF THE YEAR



Porcupine Tertiary



Die Hard



Ghana Supporters Union



Obour



THUMPS UP AWARD



Winner to be unveiled on the day



LIVING LEGEND AWARD



Winner to be unveiled on the day



GOAL OF THE SEASON



Winning goal to be unveiled on the day