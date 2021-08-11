English-born Brenden Weridu Sarpong wants to play for Ghana

The 21-year-old currently ply his trade for Colchester United in the English League Two

English-born Ghanaian Brenden Weridu Sarpong has opted to represent Ghana at the international level.

The 21-year-old currently plies his trade for Colchester United in the English League Two, joining from Championship side Charlton Athletic.



His move away from Charlton Athletic is a result of a lack of playing time at the club.



Speaking to Happy FM, he said, “I want to play for Ghana, and it has always been my preference. Right now, I am focusing on my club career, and when the conversation comes up, I will have it with my family and decide”.

The enterprising midfielder also disclosed his former teammate Kwame Poku influenced his decision to play for the Black Stars.



“I spoke to Kwame Poku on how it felt to play for Ghana, and he only said nothing but good things. He is a good player, and if he can say good things, I can too”.



Brenden Weridu Sarpong has had stints with Charlton Athletic, Colchester United and Bromley.