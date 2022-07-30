0
English clubs interested in winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana Stade Rennais 620x413 1 610x400 Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has popped up on the radar of several English clubs this summer.

The exciting 20-year-old winger who joined French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennais last summer has established himself as a key figure for the side.

Sulemana made 27 appearances, 5 goals, and 2 assists for the side in his debut season.

Last week, Footballghana.com reported that Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing the former Right Academy winger.

Reports in France suggest that several Premier League clubs have now joined the race to sign Sulemana this summer.

Sulemana, who joined Rennais last summer for a deal worth €15m from FC Nordsjaelland is under contract until 2026.

The promising forward who has so far made 11 appearances for the Ghana national team is expected to make the Black Stars' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Source: footballghana.com
