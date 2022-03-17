0
English journalist admits he was wrong in criticising Thomas Partey

PARTEY 1 750x536 1 Thomas Partey celebrates a goal with team mates

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English football journalist John Picco has admitted he was wrong in criticising Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey after joining the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The 28-year-old struggled to adapt to the Premier League amid injuries that kept him on the sidelines.

Partey's impressive display for the past few months saw him win Arsenal Player of the Month for February for the very first time.

He put up an incredible performance for the Gunners in their 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to John Picco, Partey is more composed and confident in his own abilities.

"Recent performances of Thomas have shown a completely different tale. The composed and confident man we expected has arrived. The stability of the game has changed and confidence has grown, and I for one was wrong to jump on the bandwagon of negativity too soon," he said as quoted by justarsenal.com

"Just look at the confidence during the Leicester City game and convince me that he does not carry the embodiment of what we all picture the “compete level” of “our” Arsenal to be!

"Too early to Partey? Not for me! In fact, I don’t deserve the invite.."

Thomas – 1

Me – 0

Source: footballghana.com
