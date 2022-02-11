English outfit London Skolars secures signing of Ghanaian winger Reece Rance

Reece Rance

English Rugby outfit, London Skolars have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Reece Rance.

This has been announced by the side aiming to achieve success at the end of the ongoing 2022 season.



Speaking on his arrival at the club, Reece Rance who formerly played for Coventry expressed his excitement.



“I’m excited for this new challenge and can’t wait to get stuck in at Skolars this season.



“I played some of my best rugby last year, got some big wins and ran all teams close from start to finish. I’m aiming to bring knowledge and experience from these types of games into this squad.

“The move to London was made easier through the connections I have here and the conversations I have had with past and present players, who have spoken highly of the club’s ambitions and vision,” Reece Rance shared.



For London Skolars manager Joe Mbu, the new signing is a fantastic addition to his side.



“Reece is another excellent addition to the squad. He is a powerful runner who has invaluable League 1 experience.



“I have admired his performances over recent seasons and look forward to working with him,” the coach shared.