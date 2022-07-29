0
English side Port Vale FC bolster squad with signing of Ghanaian youngster Derek Agyakwa

DBF4B7F4 3064 4DB4 85F9 144CC74151AF.jpeg Derek Agyakwa

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Derek Agyakwa has signed for English lower-tier club Port Vale FC ahead of the start of the 2022/23 football season.

The young defender has joined the club at the end of a trail session which gave him the chance to impress the technical handlers of the first team.

“Port Vale Football Club is delighted to confirm that Derek Agyakwa has joined the club following a successful trial period.

“The 20-year-old began his career with the FC Twente academy, where he climbed through the ranks, featuring for their Under-17 and Under-19 sides.

Following his departure from FC Twente, he left his native Netherlands and signed for then Premier League side Watford, where he spent the two years, going on a short-term loan to Italian side Como 1907,” an official club statement from Port Vale has said.

The English club is confident that Derek Agyakwa will help the club in many ways when the new football season starts.

The youngster will be wearing the number 24 jersey next season.

Source: footballghana.com
