‘Enjoy the World Cup’ – Kevin Prince Boateng after Black Stars seal qualification

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has congratulated the Black Stars for booking a place in the upcoming 2022 World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is among the five African countries that have secured qualification to the biggest soccer Mundial to be staged in Qatar.



Ghana held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this years after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate.



The four-time African Champions qualified at the expense of Nigeria on an away goal rule.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.



After the Black Stars booked a place at the World Cup, Boateng took to social media to congratulate the national team.

Boateng, who was a key part of two of Ghana’s three previous World Cup squads, urged the team to enjoy their time at the Mundial later this year.



“Well done Black Stars. Enjoy the World Cup,” he tweeted.



Ghana is expected to know their group opponents on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.



The four-time African Champions are in pot 4 with Kurt Okraku and other Ghana FA officials expected to fly out of the country for the 72nd congress in Qatar.



The Black Stars team on Wednesday met Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo after securing qualification to the World Cup over noisy neighbours Nigeria.





