Enjoy the moment - Mikel Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah after brace against Leeds United

Ghanaian international, Eddie Nketiah dominated the headlines over the weekend after keeping Arsenal's Champions League hopes alive with a brace against Leeds United.



The Black Stars target scored an early brace against the club he was on loan to back in 2019-2020 to put Mikel Arteta's side in control of their Champions League qualification with Spurs lecking around.

The victory keeps the Gunners fourth on the table with three games remaining but the future of Nketiah remains undecided with just a month remaining on his current deal.



Reacting to the performance of the Ghanaian, Arteta commended his consistency since picking the number nine spot in the team at the expense of Alexandre Lacazette.



"Eddie is doing what he’s done all season, he’s been very consistent, with his performances and how little he is giving things away! Let him be, let him enjoy the moment because he completely deserves it and things will happen naturally," he said after the victory over Leeds United.



Nketiah has now scored four goals in 18 Premier League appearances, with all four coming in his last four games.