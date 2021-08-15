Enjoy the moment coach Boadu joined the Jama session during his wedding

• Samuel Boadu won the double for Accra Hearts of Oak

• He joined the Phobians after resigning from his post at Medeama SC



• The Accra Hearts of Oak coach is now a married man



Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has been in the news over the past two days after tying the knot with his long-time fiancée Felicia Apimppanta at a white wedding in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13, 2021.



Coach Samuel Boadu and Felicia Apimppanta first got married in a traditional ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2021, before proceeding to church to do the white wedding on Saturday.



Known as Kofi Yesu in his native Kumasi, Boadu left the capital city to tie the knot with his soulmate after guiding Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup competition.



The marriage ceremony was graced by the entire Accra Hearts of oak playing body, members of the technical team, some management members, and friends from the media and Boadu couldn’t hide his happiness after exchanging his vows with his bride.

In a video posted by GTV Sports+ and cited by GhanaWeb, coach Samuel Boadu was seen actively involved in the jama session around the church premises as the Accra Hearts of Oak ‘Never Say Die’ song reigned supreme.



Board Member Alhaji Akambi, players, and other fans all joined the newly wedded coach to jam to the Phobian anthem.







