Enoch Atta Agyei confirms multiple offers from clubs after leaving Horoya AC

Enoch Enoch Atta Agyei in action

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Enoch Atta Agyei has confirmed receiving multiple of offers from club after leaving Guinean giants, Horoya AC.

The former Ghana youth star is currently without a club after parting ways with Horoya AC months ago.

Atta Agyei moved to Tanzanian giants Azam FC after a fabulous campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with Ghanaian side, Medeama in 2016.

He subsequently joined Horoya AC after leaving the Tanzanian side.

But after close to three seasons, the 23-year-old has left the club.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Ghana U-20 star disclosed he has received a chunk of offer and is currently weighing up his options.

“I can confirm to you that a lot of clubs are after my signature but everything depends on my agent. I’m hoping to join a club in the summer window” he said.

Asked if any Ghanaian club has contacted him for his services, he said, “For Ghanaian clubs, I personally called Medeama owner, Moses Parker just to tell him I am in Ghana, it wasn’t about any move”

Atta Agyei had stints with Medeama before departing Ghana for greener pastures.

