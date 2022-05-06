0
Enoch Attah Agyei cancels contract at Guinean giants Horoya AC over unpaid salaries

Enock Atta Enoch Attah Agyei

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U-20 forward Enoch Attah Agyei has parted ways with Guinean giants, Horoya AC, Bryt Sports can confirm.

The 23-year-old terminated his contract with Horoya AC after failure to pay his four months salaries.

Atta Agyei moved to Tanzanian giants Azam FC after a fabulous campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with Ghanaian side, Medeama in 2016.

He subsequently joined Horoya AC after leaving the Tanzanian side in 2019.

But after close to three seasons, the 23-year-old has left the club due to salary arrears.

In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, “I’m now a free agent because I have parted ways with the club. I served the club for almost three years but due to some issues I have left the club”

“They owe me four-month salary, I also had some clause in my contract which they failed to obliged, hence the decision to leave the club” he said.

Meanwhile, the enterprising forward has disclosed receiving a chunk of offers and is currently weighing up his options.

“I can confirm to you that a lot of clubs are after my signature but everything depends on my agent. I’m hoping to join a club in the summer window” he said.

Asked if any Ghanaian club has contacted him for his services, he said, “For Ghanaian clubs, I personally called Medeama owner, Moses Parker just to tell him I am in Ghana, it wasn’t about any move”

Atta Agyei had stints with Medeama before departing Ghana for greener pastures.

